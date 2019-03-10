Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo of State has expressed sadness over pockets of violence and killings that characterised Saturday’s election in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan by Mr Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy.

Ajimobi, especially condemned acts of violence that followed Saturday’s elections, one of which led to the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye (ADP-Akinyele/Lagelu Constituency) and some others.

“I am saddened by the turn of events, which is antithetical to the pervading peace in the state. The violence and killings are highly depressing and regrettable.

“The desperation and do-or-die that attended the elections were uncalled for since the candidates in the governorship and assembly elections were in the race to serve the people and not themselves,” he said.

He, however, assured that perpetrators would be brought to justice, irrespective of their political affiliation and status.

The governor warned that the state government would not allow any individual or group to truncate the had-fought peace and security that the state had enjoyed in the last eight years.

“It is heartrending that Olatoye and others had to die because of election. Nobody’s ambition should be worth the blood or life of any citizen.

“I am, therefore, appalled that some unscrupulous politicians and their followers have turned this contest into a do-or-die affair, which is alien to democratic norms in saner climes.

“We struggled hard for this democracy, and for it to be entrenched, we must eschew every act of bitterness, desperation and foul play during elections.

“In life, you win some contests and you lose some. If we imbibe this philosophy, we will take every victory and defeat with equal measure of equanimity.

“I have been in regular touch with all the security agencies since yesterday and they have assured me that the situation had been brought under control.

“May I use this opportunity to implore them to redouble their efforts and ensure the safety of lives and property going forward,” he said.

He condoled with the families of Olatoye and others that lost their lives to Saturday’s skirmishes and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Ajimobi enjoined the residents to be law abiding and go about their lawful activities without fear of molestation, warning those spreading rumours of renewed violence within the city to desist from such unpatriotic act.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

