Police in Delta have confirmed four persons missing in a boat mishap which occurred in the Benin River, Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, .ASP Chucks Orisewezie confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Orisewezie said, ” a boat loaded with 22 persons which left Ebrohimi community and headed for Koko capsized around Ureju community at about 01:20 hours.

“The occupants of the boat were three policemen and 19 community people.

“Eighteen persons, including the three policemen have been rescued, while search is still on for the remaining four missing persons.

“Two of the rescued victims have been taken to the hospital for medical care.

“I must clarify that there were no Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff or NYSC members on board just as there were no election materials in the boat.

“Investigation into the incident is already on,” Orisewezie said.

Also, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Delta, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, refuted reports that INEC staff were involved in the boat mishap.

“I understand that my staff members and ad-hoc staff were not involved. They are safe.

“I don’t think the mishap affected the materials because it happened later in the day, from what I know,” he said.

Sources said the ill-fated boat was returning from an election duty in Ebrohimi community to Koko, the administrative headquarters of Warri North Local Government, when the incident happened.

