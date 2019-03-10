DMW head honcho, father of two and super star singer Davido has bought his personal assistant – Lati Biola, fondly called Lati a red Mercedes Benz.
The singer who calls Lati his brother, says his pa has been there for him from day one and will do more if he was in Davido’s position.
Davido shared a video of the car being dispatched with a message on Instagram and Lati has since posted a heartfelt caption of gratitude on his page.
I have known you since you were 10years old , that was when I lost both my parents . You are always there for me like a brother and you have never turned your back against me, I know God would continue to bless you and your family . I pray for everyone that your “destiny helper would look for you even tho they are far from you , God would bring them close to you” DAVID ADELEKE aka DAVIDO is an ANGEL and a KING not just an artist. I pray people like this live long in good heath and prosperity. and I Thank GOD for your INCOMING blessing that the world would soon know about. Luh you bro @davidoofficial
