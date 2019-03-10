DMW head honcho, father of two and super star singer Davido has bought his personal assistant – Lati Biola, fondly called Lati a red Mercedes Benz.

The singer who calls Lati his brother, says his pa has been there for him from day one and will do more if he was in Davido’s position.

Davido shared a video of the car being dispatched with a message on Instagram and Lati has since posted a heartfelt caption of gratitude on his page.

