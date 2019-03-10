Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

All progressive Congress, APC, candidate Prince Dapo Abiodun is currently leading in eight local governments results that have been declared by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ogun State.

The declaration of result which kick started at 10:30am on Sunday had all paramilitary heads in the state and almost all political parties’ agencies and newsmen present.

The result was declared by INEC according to their arrival.

In Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Abiodun defeated the PDP’s candidate, Buruji Kashamu, polling 13,234 votes while Kashamu polled 7,289 and Abiodun Akinlade of APM, scoring 4,401 votes.

In Odogbolu Local Government, Abiodun won by polling 12,529 votes, while Akinlade polled 7,516 votes, while Kashamu scored 3,418 votes.

Other results are:

Odeda Local Government (10 wards) collated by Sunday Akin-Akinyele

Total registered vote: 83,546

Total Accredited vote: 22,118

ADC – 4,327

APC- 8030

APM- 6454

PDP- 1041

Total Valid Vote: 21,261

Rejected vote: 768

Total Vote Cast: 22,029

Ijebu North East (10 wards)

Collated by Dr Ayotunde Olatunde

Total Registered vote: 46,617

Total Accredited vote: 15,239

ADC: 541

APC: 7268

APM: 2785

PDP: 3482

Total Valid vote: 14,932

Rejected vote: 307

Cast vote: 15,249

Cancelled 773 votes in Ilese unit 1 because of over voting.

Ewekoro LG (10 wards)

Registered voters: 85,011

Accredited voters: 20485

ADC: 3241

APC: 6492

APM: 7588

PDP: 1418

Sagamu Local government (15 wards)

Registered voters: 150,421

Accredited voters: 48,770

ADC: 2486

APC: 23,737

APM: 14,469

PDP: 4,415

Total Valid vote: 47,372

Total rejected vote: 1,338

Total vote Cast: 48,710

Ogijo Lokosi ward 10 was cancelled.

Abeokuta South Local Government (15 wards)

Dr Sikiru Adetona Olorode

Registered voters: 221,252

Accredited voters: 59,975

ADC: 13,572

APC: 19414

APM: 18,767

PDP: 1,770

Total valid votes: 57880

Total rejected votes: 2036

Total Vote Cast: 59,916

Ijebu East Local Government (11 wards)

Collated by Dr C.O Alake

Registered voters: 69,423

Accredited voters: 23,416

ADC: 574

APC :10,726

APM:5,147

PDP: 5,296

Total valid vote: 22,885

Total rejected: 483

Total vote cast: 23,368

