Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta
All progressive Congress, APC, candidate Prince Dapo Abiodun is currently leading in eight local governments results that have been declared by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ogun State.
The declaration of result which kick started at 10:30am on Sunday had all paramilitary heads in the state and almost all political parties’ agencies and newsmen present.
The result was declared by INEC according to their arrival.
In Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Abiodun defeated the PDP’s candidate, Buruji Kashamu, polling 13,234 votes while Kashamu polled 7,289 and Abiodun Akinlade of APM, scoring 4,401 votes.
In Odogbolu Local Government, Abiodun won by polling 12,529 votes, while Akinlade polled 7,516 votes, while Kashamu scored 3,418 votes.
Other results are:
Odeda Local Government (10 wards) collated by Sunday Akin-Akinyele
Total registered vote: 83,546
Total Accredited vote: 22,118
ADC – 4,327
APC- 8030
APM- 6454
PDP- 1041
Total Valid Vote: 21,261
Rejected vote: 768
Total Vote Cast: 22,029
Ijebu North East (10 wards)
Collated by Dr Ayotunde Olatunde
Total Registered vote: 46,617
Total Accredited vote: 15,239
ADC: 541
APC: 7268
APM: 2785
PDP: 3482
Total Valid vote: 14,932
Rejected vote: 307
Cast vote: 15,249
Cancelled 773 votes in Ilese unit 1 because of over voting.
Ewekoro LG (10 wards)
Registered voters: 85,011
Accredited voters: 20485
ADC: 3241
APC: 6492
APM: 7588
PDP: 1418
Sagamu Local government (15 wards)
Registered voters: 150,421
Accredited voters: 48,770
ADC: 2486
APC: 23,737
APM: 14,469
PDP: 4,415
Total Valid vote: 47,372
Total rejected vote: 1,338
Total vote Cast: 48,710
Ogijo Lokosi ward 10 was cancelled.
Abeokuta South Local Government (15 wards)
Dr Sikiru Adetona Olorode
Registered voters: 221,252
Accredited voters: 59,975
ADC: 13,572
APC: 19414
APM: 18,767
PDP: 1,770
Total valid votes: 57880
Total rejected votes: 2036
Total Vote Cast: 59,916
Ijebu East Local Government (11 wards)
Collated by Dr C.O Alake
Registered voters: 69,423
Accredited voters: 23,416
ADC: 574
APC :10,726
APM:5,147
PDP: 5,296
Total valid vote: 22,885
Total rejected: 483
Total vote cast: 23,368
