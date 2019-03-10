Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has been declared the winner of the election held on Saturday having scored 241,670 to beat his closest rival Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) who scored 222,253.

At the end of the collation exercise the APC candidate clearly emerged as the winner.

These are last results of the election as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, the INEC Returning Officer for Ogun State was making the announcement as at the time of filing this report.

Egbado North LG(11wards)

Registered voters: 117,257

Accredited voters: 44,402

ADC: 17,046

APC: 7,742

APM: 12,208

PDP: 1590

Total Valid Votes: 42,864

Total Rejected Votes: 1,509

Total Votes Cast:44,373

Cancellation-Idiyin ward for Over voting

Ipokia LG(12 wards)

Registered voters: 113,403

Accredited voters: 47,228

ADC:3,334

APC: 12,890

APM: 26,491

PDP: 1846

Total Valid votes: 46,152

Total Rejected Votes: 1053

Total vote cast:47,205

Ijebu North (11wards)

Registered voters: 119,902

Accredited voters: 43,825

ADC: 1189

APC:10,574

APM: 7477

PDP: 21,851

Total Valid votes: 42,824

Total rejected votes: 985

Total vote cast: 43,809

Ifo LG

Registered voters:221,698

Accredited voters: 47,412

ADC:7260

APC: 15,642

APM: 17,614

PDP: 2684

Total Valid votes: 45,428

Total rejected votes: 1783

Total vote cast: 47,211

ADO-ODO OTA LG

Registered Voters: 324,129

Accredited Voters: 80,800

ADC: 12,699

ADP: 516

APC: 24,838

APM: 27,859

PDP: 3,575

Valid Votes: 72,490

Void Votes: 3,180

Total Votes Cast: 75,670

Total Results of the twenty local government.

APC – 241,670

APM – 222,253

ADC – 98,381

PDP – 70,292

