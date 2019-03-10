Prince Dapo Abiodun: governor-elect Ogun State

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has been declared the winner of the election held on Saturday having scored 241,670 to beat his closest rival Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) who scored 222,253.

At the end of the collation exercise the APC candidate clearly emerged as the winner.

These are last results of the election as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, the INEC Returning Officer for Ogun State was making the announcement as at the time of filing this report.

Egbado North LG(11wards)

Registered voters: 117,257
Accredited voters: 44,402

ADC: 17,046
APC: 7,742
APM: 12,208
PDP: 1590

Total Valid Votes: 42,864
Total Rejected Votes: 1,509
Total Votes Cast:44,373

Cancellation-Idiyin ward for Over voting

Ipokia LG(12 wards)

Registered voters: 113,403
Accredited voters: 47,228

ADC:3,334
APC: 12,890
APM: 26,491
PDP: 1846

Total Valid votes: 46,152
Total Rejected Votes: 1053
Total vote cast:47,205

Ijebu North (11wards)

Registered voters: 119,902
Accredited voters: 43,825

ADC: 1189
APC:10,574
APM: 7477
PDP: 21,851

Total Valid votes: 42,824
Total rejected votes: 985
Total vote cast: 43,809

Ifo LG

Registered voters:221,698
Accredited voters: 47,412

ADC:7260
APC: 15,642
APM: 17,614
PDP: 2684

Total Valid votes: 45,428
Total rejected votes: 1783
Total vote cast: 47,211

ADO-ODO OTA LG

Registered Voters: 324,129
Accredited Voters: 80,800

ADC: 12,699
ADP: 516
APC: 24,838
APM: 27,859
PDP: 3,575

Valid Votes: 72,490
Void Votes: 3,180
Total Votes Cast: 75,670

Total Results of the twenty local government.

APC – 241,670

APM – 222,253

ADC – 98,381

PDP – 70,292