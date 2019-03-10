An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on a routine flight to Nairobi, Kenya has crashed, with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

It was not clear whether there were any survivors in the crash that occurred Sunday morning.

A message of condolence by the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed suggested that there were some deaths.

“The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning”, the message on government’s Twitter handle read.

An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman said the crash occurred at 8:44 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines has announced that its flight ET 302/March 10 in schedule service from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in an accident on Sunday around Bishoftu in Debre Zeit, Ethiopia.

The Airline made the announcement in its Accident Bulletin, posted on its website, www.ethiopianairlines.com on Sunday.

It said that the aircraft B-737-800MAX with registration number ET- AVJ took off at 8.3 a.m. local time from Addis Ababa, Bole International Airport and lost contact at 8.44 a.m.

“At this time search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible causalities.

“Ethiopian Airlines staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services.

“It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew onboard the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight.

“Ethiopian Airlines is establishing a passenger information center and telephone number will be available shortly for family or friends of those who may have been on flight ET 302/March 10.

“Ethiopian Airlines will release further information as soon as it is available. Updated information will also be on Ethiopian Airlines website at www.ethiopianairlines.com.

