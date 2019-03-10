The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won four seats and the All Progressive Congress (APC), three in the results so far declared in the Saturday Bayelsa Assembly poll.

Mr Wilfred Ifogah, Head of Department, INEC Voter Education and Publicity of the INEC, gave the results in Yenagoa on Sunday.

Bayelsa has 24 seats, seven have so far been declared.

He said PDP polled 14, 741 votes to win APC, which scored polled 1, 675 votes in Nembe Constituency 1.

In Nembe constituency 11, APC polled 8, 167 to defeat PDP that got 401. Brass Constituency 2, APC polled 10, 959 to win PDP 6, 833, he further disclosed.

Ifogah said in Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, PDP got 8, 978 votes to defeat APC that got 491.

The INEC image maker said in Ekeremor Constituency 1, APC polled 17, 428 votes to win PDP that polled 11, 184 votes.

He said in Kolokumo/Opokuma Constituency 2, PDP polled 5, 693 votes to defeat APC which scored 2, 697 votes.

In Yenagoa Constituency 2, PDP pulled 6, 346 votes while APC got 2, 995 votes.

Ifogah said that the commission was waiting for more results from various constituencies in the state.

“We have received some other results but we have to compile them before making them available,” Ifogah said.

