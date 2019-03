The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina of the APC, has retained his seat in Darazo state constituency.

Announcing the result in Darazo on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Sani Mohammed, said that Damina polled 14,213 votes to defeat contestants from other political parties.

He said his closest opponent, Mr Gara’u Adamu of PDP, scored 11,444 votes.

Fourteen candidates of other political parties contested for the seat.

