Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in 10 local government areas of Kebbi State in the governorship election, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prof. Haruna Bichi, the Collation Officer for the election announced in Kebbi on Sunday that APC scored 30,720, while Isa Galaudu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 4,526 votes in Gwandu LGA.

He said in Birinin Kebbi LGA, APC also scored 79,092 while PDP polled 6,019 votes.

In Argungu LGA, APC scored 30,101 while PDP pulled 23,397 votes, while in Shangal LGA, APC scored 27,012 and PDP polled 3,506 votes.

Also in Aliero LGA, APC scored 21,923 against PDP’s 3,479, while in Suru LGA, APC scored 39,359 and PDP scored 5,198 votes.

In Kargo LGA, APC got 21,899 while PDP scored 805 votes and in Augie LGA, APC scored 28,479 and PDP polled 11,875 votes.

In Bunza LGA, APC scored 23,980, while PDP scored 2,114 votes. And in Dandy LGA, APC scored 33,315 while PDP pulled 5,921votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 21 LGAs in Kebbi, as collation is still in progress as at the time of filling this report.

