The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Atiku Bagudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Kebbi.

The results was announced at the State Collation Centre for 2019 Governorship Election by the Collation Officer for Governorship and State Assembly Elections, Prof. Hamisu Bichi, on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said Gov.Bagudu of APC scored 673,717 votes, while Sen. Isah Galaudu of PDP polled 106,633 votes.

“Atiku Bagudu of APC, having certified the requirement of the law and scored the highest votes is hereby returned elected and declared the winner of the March 9, Saturday governorship election in the state,” he said.

Bichi said 1,789,975 voters were registered; 820,078 accredited while 814,084 votes were cast; with 793,388 valid votes and 20,696 votes rejected.

According to the results, Bagudu polled 30,720 votes while Galaudu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 4,526 votes in Gwandu LGA.

In Birinin Kebbi, APC scored 79,092 while PDP polled 6,019.

In Argungu LGA, APC scored 30,101 while PDP polled 23,397 votes, while in Shangal, APC scored 27,012 and PDP, 3,506 votes.

In Aliero, APC scored 21,923 against PDP’s 3,479, while in Suru, APC secured 39,359 votes and PDP got 5,198.

In Kargo, APC got 21,899 while PDP scored 805 votes, and in Augie, APC secured 28,479 and PDP polled 11,875.

In Bunza, APC won with 23,980, while PDP polled 2,114 votes, and in Dandi, APC got 33,315 while PDP polled 5,921.

In Sakaba, APC had 19,182 while PDP got 1,746, and in Zuru, APC won with 25,507 while PDP polled 4,578.

In Jega, APC got 53,807 votes while PDP got 1,774. and in Maiyama, APC secured 40,217 over PDP’s 1,477.

In Bagudo, APC polled 41,556 and PDP, 2,581 while in Ngaski APC won with 20,817 while PDP polled 3,516.

In Fakai, APC had 14,722 while PDP got 3,729 votes, while in Danko/Wasagu, APC polled 29,635 against PDP’s 4,609.

APC polled 31, 392 in Koko/Besse, and PDP, 1,216.

In Yauri LGA, APC polled 25,011 while PDP secured 1,574. And in Arewa LGA, APC scored 35,991 while PDP secured 10,994.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

