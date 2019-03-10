The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been declared winner of the governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all 16 local government areas of Kwara State..

Abdulrazaq polled 331,546 votes, effectively scoring more than twice his opponent’s vote, which stood at 114,754 votes after all 16 local government were collated by INEC.

The results means that the era of Senator Bukola Saraki’s dominance in Kwara politics has been eclipsed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

