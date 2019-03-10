The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two house of assembly seats in Ajeromi/Ifelodun area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lukman Olumoh won Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 1, while Fatai Oluwa was also re-elected for Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 2.

Declaring the election results at the INEC Collation Centre in Ajegunle, the Returning Officer for Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 1, Prof. Mathew Ilori, announced that Olumoh polled 22,441 votes to beat PDP’s Mr Babatunde Yusuf who scored 5,979 votes.

“Lukman Olumoh of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 22,441 votes,” he said.

Dr Oscar Uluocha, Department of Geography, University of Lagos, declared Fatai Oluwa of APC as winner of Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 2.

He said that Oluwa polled 20,165 votes to beat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Oliver ABBA who scored 7,922 votes.

“Oluwa of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 20,165 votes,” he said.

