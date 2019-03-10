Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Results of the March 9 State House of Assembly election held in Edo State are trickling in from the 18 local government areas.

There 24 constituency seats in the State Assembly. So far, 10 seats have been declared by the local government returning officers of INEC.

The APC has won all 10 seats, while no other political parties, including the PDP, has won any seat.

The big winner in the results released so far is Frank Okiye of the APC, who contested for Esan North-East Constituency 1.

He scored a total of 4,832 votes to defeat his closest rival, Addeh Isibor-Emakhu of the PDP, who polled 4,262 votes.

Okiye, a former two-term member of the House, was the Majority Leader on the platform of the PDP, during the 2nd term of former Governor Lucky Igbinedion.

During his second coming in 2011, Okiye was impeached alongside the then Speaker, Zakawanu Garuba, during a forced leadership change in the House.

He did not seek a re-election in 2015 and later decamped to the APC during the administration of Adams Oshiomhole, who later appointed him Deputy Chief of Staff.

The results compiled so far are as follows:

Akoko Edo Constituency 1

APC: 16,143

PDP: 4,885

Akoko Edo Constituency 2

APC: 16,942

PDP: 3,738

Ovia South-West Constituency

APC: 14,530

PDP: 5,674

Ovia North-East Constituency 2

APC: 7,823

PDP: 3,086

Owan East Constituency

APC: 21,679

Etsako Central Constituency

APC: 12,688

PDP​: 5,431

Etsako West Constituency 1

APC: 9,804

PDP: 8,395

Etsako West Constituency 2

APC: 19,527

PDP: 4,024

Esan North-East Constituency 1

APC: 4,832

PDP: 4,262

Esan South-East Constituency

APC: 11,361

PDP: 8,425

As at the time of filing this report, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Emmanuel Alex-Hart, said results for the 24 constituencies would be formally announced on Monday, by 10am.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

