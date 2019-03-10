Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Results of the March 9 State House of Assembly election held in Edo State are trickling in from the 18 local government areas.
There 24 constituency seats in the State Assembly. So far, 10 seats have been declared by the local government returning officers of INEC.
The APC has won all 10 seats, while no other political parties, including the PDP, has won any seat.
The big winner in the results released so far is Frank Okiye of the APC, who contested for Esan North-East Constituency 1.
He scored a total of 4,832 votes to defeat his closest rival, Addeh Isibor-Emakhu of the PDP, who polled 4,262 votes.
Okiye, a former two-term member of the House, was the Majority Leader on the platform of the PDP, during the 2nd term of former Governor Lucky Igbinedion.
During his second coming in 2011, Okiye was impeached alongside the then Speaker, Zakawanu Garuba, during a forced leadership change in the House.
He did not seek a re-election in 2015 and later decamped to the APC during the administration of Adams Oshiomhole, who later appointed him Deputy Chief of Staff.
The results compiled so far are as follows:
Akoko Edo Constituency 1
APC: 16,143
PDP: 4,885
Akoko Edo Constituency 2
APC: 16,942
PDP: 3,738
Ovia South-West Constituency
APC: 14,530
PDP: 5,674
Ovia North-East Constituency 2
APC: 7,823
PDP: 3,086
Owan East Constituency
APC: 21,679
Etsako Central Constituency
APC: 12,688
PDP: 5,431
Etsako West Constituency 1
APC: 9,804
PDP: 8,395
Etsako West Constituency 2
APC: 19,527
PDP: 4,024
Esan North-East Constituency 1
APC: 4,832
PDP: 4,262
Esan South-East Constituency
APC: 11,361
PDP: 8,425
As at the time of filing this report, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Emmanuel Alex-Hart, said results for the 24 constituencies would be formally announced on Monday, by 10am.
Rigging of Election in this country is becoming worrisome this is not the Democracy we once wanted.