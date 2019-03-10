The All Progressives Congress has won all the 11 seats declared so far in the Lagos House of Assembly election held Saturday. There are 40 seats in the legislature.

The party won Lagos Mainland House of Assembly Constituencies I and II, crushing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Dr Adetoun Adenuga, the Returning Officer for Lagos Mainland I Constituency, said that APC candidate, Mr Ajani Owolabi polled 17, 239 to defeat his closest rival from the PDP, Mr Shakiru Agunbiade who scored 3, 568 votes.

Dr Adetola Odubajo, the Returning Officer of Lagos Mainland House of Assembly Constituency II declared the APC candidate Mr Moshood Oshun as winner with 8,896 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Kehinde Oyenuga who got 3, 259 votes.

The APC cruised to victory in Epe, clinching the two seats available. Candidates of the party won Constituency 1 and 2 in the town.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared, Mr Abiodun Tobun and Mr Oluwadahunsi Ogunkelu, candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of Epe I and II state constituency election in Lagos State respectively.

The Returning Officer for Epe constituency I, Dr Aaron Adeoye from the University of Lagos, made the declaration at about 3.30am, on Sunday, at INEC Office Collation Centre in Epe.

He said that Tobun emerged winner with 19,028 votes, to defeat Mrs Elizabeth Oluwatoyin, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 2,540 votes.

Dr Adelaja Odukoya, the returning officer for Constituency 2 declared Ogunkelu as the winner with 16,227 votes to defeat his closed opponent, Mrs Dolapo Ibrahim-Sadiq, who scored, 3,765 votes.

INEC returning officers similarly declared APC candidates winners of Constituency 1 and 2.

David Setonji, the incumbent APC legislator, was declared winner of the Badagry Constituency 2, while Ibrahim Layode also of APC was re-elected for the Badagry Constituency 1.

Declaring the election results at the INEC Collation Centre in Ibereko, the Returning Officer for Badagry Constituency 1, Mrs Bosede Abiodun, announced that Setonji polled 14,533 votes to beat PDP’s Alani Ajose who scored 5,209 votes.

Mr Kareem Bestoyin from the Department of Social Science, University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Badagry Constituency 2, declared Ibrahim Layode of APC as winner.

Layode polled 12,098 votes, to beat Gbenga Fayemi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 3,030 votes.

The total number of votes cast was 20,854 votes, with 1,534 votes rejected, while valid votes were 19,320.

APC also won Somolu 1 and 2 constituencies.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Rotimi Olowo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of Somolu 1, Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Prof. Adebayo Otitoloju, the Returning Officer for the constituency, made the declaration at INEC Collation Centre in Somolu, Lagos on Sunday.

Otitoloju said that Olowo secured 16,007 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Olawale Akanni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 2,651 votes.

According to him, 18 political parties contested for the Somolu 1 Constituency seat.

Otitoloju said, “I Prof. Adebayo Otitoloju, hereby certify: that I am the returning officer for the State House of Assembly Somolu 1 Constituency election held on the 9th day of March 2019, that the election was contested.

“That Olowo Rotimi of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Also, at the Somolu II Constituency, Mr Abiru Rotimi of APC emerged the winner with 23,444 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Idowu Taiwo said Abiru beat Mr Babatunde Aleshinloye-Williams of the PDP who had 7,221 votes.

Taiwo said 17 others also participated in the election.

Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was also declared winner of the Surulere 1 state Constituency election.

The Returning Officer, Dr Bolajoko Dixon-Ogbechi from the University of Lagos, made the declaration on Sunday, at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos.

She said Elliot emerged winner with 15,357 votes, while Mr Benjamin Olasunkanmi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 3,628 votes.

APC similarly won the Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituencies 1 and 2.

Prof. Olaniyi Okedele of the University of Lagos, declared Wasiu Sanni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner in Constituency 1, with 18,305 votes to beat his closest rival, Oluwaseun Dosunmu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 1,821 votes.

Total number of votes cast in the election was 21,237, with 914 void votes and 20, 323 valid votes.

In Constituency 2, Prof Solomon Akinboye, of University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Olarenwaju Afinni of APC the winner.

Akinboye said that a total of 19,121 votes were cast with 868 votes rejected and 18,253 votes valid.

He said that Olarenwaju Afinni polled 16,010 votes, followed by Sanni Ismail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2,096 votes.

