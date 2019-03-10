All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the governorship election and all the 24 House of Assembly seats in Kwara.

The Returning Officer for the governorship election, Prof. Liman Sanusi, announced the emergence of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC as winner of the governorship election.

Sanusi, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lafia said AbdulRazaq scored a total of 331 546 votes to emerge victorious

Sanusi said Razak Stunwa of the PDP came second with 114,754 votes, while APA came third.

According to the returning officer, the total number of registered voters in the state is 1,376,372, while a total of 464,393 were accredited for the election.

He added that there were 453,433 valid votes, while 9,994 votes were rejected.

He said “I, Prof. Mohammed Sanusi Liman, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the governorship election of March 9, 2019 in Kwara.

“That AbdukRahman AbdulRazaq, having satisfied the requirements of the law by scoring more than one quarter of the votes cast in each of the 16 local governments and the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and return elected.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Malam GarbaGarba Ataihuru-Madami, also announced that candidates

of the APC won all the 24 seats in the House of Assembly.

He said that the results of the elections were announced at the various state constituencies by the Returning Officers for the constituencies.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

