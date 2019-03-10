The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two house of assembly constituencies in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

The results were declared at the INEC Collation Centre in Festac Town.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Timothy Nubi from the University of Lagos, said that Alli-Macaulay emerged winner for Constituency 1 with 7,407 votes, defeating Dipo Olorunrinu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 7,129 votes.

“That Alli-Macaulay Mojisola of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Nubi said.

Also, Mr Olawale Rauf was declared the winner of Constituency 11, with 14,842 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Abimbola Sowemimo, also from UNILAG, said the PDP scored 6,104, ADC got 148, UDP had 69, UPP gathered 51 while other parties received less than 50 votes.

Sowemimo said, “That Rauf Olawale Age Suleiman of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

INEC also declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two house of assembly constituencies in Agege area of Lagos State.

The results were declared at the INEC office in Orile -Agege at about 9.00 a.m.

Prof. Olufemi Saibu, the Returning Officer for Agege Constituency 1, said that Mudashiru Obasa of the APC polled 17,434 votes to beat his closest rival, Tahid Muade of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 4, 743 votes.

“I Prof. Olufemi Saibu of the University of Lagos, hereby certify that I was the Returning Officer for the Agege state Constituency 1 election held on March 9, 2019.

“That Obasa Mudashiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

The returning officer said that a total number of 24,219 votes were cast in the election in Agege Constituency 1, with 1,374 rejected votes and 22, 845 valid votes.

Also, Mr Anthony Adebayo, an Associate Professor of the University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Agege House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Ogundimu Oluyinka of APC the winner.

He said that Ogundimu polled 19,489 votes, followed by Adebiyi Olanrewaju of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 3,479 votes.

“Ogundimu Oluyinka of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner and hereby returned elected,” he said.

Adebayo said that a total of 24,408 votes were cast with 784 votes rejected and 23,624 votes valid.

Also in Ikorodu INEC declared candidates of the APC winners of the two house of assembly seats in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incumbent Sanai Agunbiade won Ikorodu Constituency 1, while Nurudeen Solaja was also re-elected for Ikorodu Constituency 2.

Declaring the election results at the INEC Collation Centre in Ikorodu, the Returning Officer for Ikorodu Constituency 1, Prof. Musa Obalola, announced that Agunbiade polled 23,488 votes to beat PDP’s Mukaila Lamina who scored 11,458 votes.

He said that the total votes cast were 38,327 and that rejected votes were 2,075, while 36,255 valid votes were recorded.

“Sanai Agunbiade of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 23,488 votes,” he said.

Prof. Obalola, also declared Nurudeen Solaja of APC as winner of the Constituency 2.

He said that a total of 25,770 votes were cast with 1,358 votes rejected, while valid votes were 24,412.

He said that Solaja polled 16,338 votes, to beat his closest rival Aro Abiola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 7,241 votes.

“Solaja of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 16,338 votes,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

