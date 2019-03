Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Akinwummi Ambode, Samuel Ojo has congratulated the Governor-elect of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ojo believed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, from all indications had a clear chance to win the election.

According to him, the party massively mobilized its members to take part in the Polls which he adjudged as peaceful in the state.

