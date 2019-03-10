By Kazeem Ugbodaga
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje has conceded defeat by congratulating the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for winning the governorship poll in Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu polled 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the PDP, who polled 206,141 votes.
Sanwo-Olu defeated Agbaje by 533,304 votes, making it a landslide victory for the APC candidate.
However, Sanwo-Olu, on his twitter handle said at exactly 19:07pm, Agbaje called him to congratulate him on his victory at the poll.
