Collation of results for Adamawa governorship election has commenced at the Governorship Collation Centre in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that so far the results from Shelleng, Yola South, Mayo-Belwa, Girei, Mubi North, Yola North and Song local governments had been presented by the collation officers from the local governments.

The Collation Officer of Shelleng Local Government (LG), Mr Abdulkadir Mohammed said APC scored 15, 880, while PDP got 11,135.

From Yola South LG, the Collation Officer, Dr Abdulhamid Mohammed announced that APC got 21,941 votes, while PDP scored 17, 432 votes.

The Collation Officer for Mayo-Belwa LG, Prof. Joseph Tanko announced that APC scored 14,198, while PDP got 19,895 votes.

From Girei LG, the Collation Officer, Dr Ahmed Umar announced that APC scored 14,976 votes, while PDP got 14,115 votes.

Also from Mubi North LG, the collation officer, Prof. Mohammed Baba-Ahmed announced that APC scored 31,794 votes, while PDP got 16,667 votes.

The collation officer for Yola North LG, Prof. Baba Bukar said APC 20,979 votes, while PDP got 24,383 votes.

From Song LG, the collation officer, Mr Exxon Noel said APC scored 17,439 votes, while PDP got 24,764 votes.

Meanwhile, results from 14 local governments are being awaited any moment from now.

