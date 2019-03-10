Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Professor Damian Ozurumba, declared him as the winner of the poll after he secured 261,127 votes, more than double the 99, 574 votes his closest rival, Dr Uche Ogah of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got.

Dr Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) finished third with 64,366 votes.

