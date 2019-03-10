The Lagos State Police Command, says it has arrested 20 suspected cultists, for their involvement in supremacy battle on Saturday and Sunday in Ijora area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest in Lagos on Sunday,

The PPRO said that no death was recorded and that more policemen had been deployed in the area to restore normalcy.

Oti, who did not mention the names of the rival cult groups, said the gangs had been fighting themselves for some time.

Sources said that the cultists had been exchanging gunfire since evening of the governorship election in Ijora.

The sources said the shooting continued into Sunday morning before more policemen were drafted to restore law and order in the area.

