There was wild jubilation in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, after Opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi was named the provisional winner of a long-awaited presidential poll.

Watch the video below from AFP:

VIDEO: People celebrate in Kinshasa after the Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi is named the provisional winner of a long-awaited presidential poll pic.twitter.com/ru5K40zfin — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 10, 2019

