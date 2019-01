Nigerian singer, Davido has promised popular Instagram Mimickers, the Ikorodu Bois one million naira for perfectly mimicking Senator Dino Melaye in hospital bed.

The OBO boss who was impressed after watching the video on Instagram asked that they send their account details for me to transfer one million naira to them.

Davido commented on the post with: Lmao, these kids are legends… Send una account make I send 1m to una, this one enter.

