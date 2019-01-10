By Akin Kuponiyi

Two unemployed men, Saheed Adeleke and Robert Mathew alleged to have stolen a truck valued at N10 million, have been arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court in Lagos.

Adeleke, 40 and Matthew, 29, were arraigned for conspiracy and robbery preferred against them by the Nigerian Police.

Prosecuting Sergeant, Cyriacus Osuji alleged that the defendants committed the offences at about 8pm on November 15, 2018 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The two men and their accomplices, alleged to be at large, were accused of conspiring and dispossessing a driver, Baba Danlami, of a DAF truck with registration Number Bauchi KTG 155 YG. Value at N10 million.

The truck belongs to Madobi Petroleum Nigeria Ltd in Azari, Bauchi State.

The offences alleged to have been committed by the two defendants contravened sections 290 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The two defendants pleaded “Not guilty.”

The presiding magistrate Mrs A.A. Famobiwo granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in the like sum and thereafter adjourned till January 25, 2019 for trial to commence.

