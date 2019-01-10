Former Nigerian beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi-Emenike shared her experience with R.Kelly some years back when she was 16.

The wife of Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, said she saw R.Kelly when she was working at a retail store in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to her, R.Kelly said hi to her and asked her for her name before her boss called her in. After watching the ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ docu-series now just make her feel like underage girls were his type and he was about to show interest.

