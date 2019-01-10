U.s. singer lady Gaga has apologised for collaborating with R. Kelly on her song ”Do What You Want With My Body” stating that she was in a dark time in her life after being sexually assaulted at 19 and going forward will be removing the song from iTunes and other streaming platforms.

This comes after the 32-year-old singer saw the Lifetime documentary series that chronicles allegations of abuse, predatory behavior, series of sexual allegations and pedophilia against singer R.Kelly.

Gaga revealed on Twitter she’s standing by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault.

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

