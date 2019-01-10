Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for openly opposing the use of money from government treasury for his re-election campaign.

The civil rights activist gave this commendation via his official twitter handle stating that Buhari is the first leader to openly oppose the use of money from public treasury for campaigns.

The senator also advise governors and heads of Ministries,Departments and Agencies (MDA) donating hundreds of vehicles to be mindful of their actions.

He wrote: Prez Buhari deserves commendation for being the first leader to openly oppose the use of money from public treasury for his campaigns.Governors & other ‘eye serving’heads of MDAs ‘donating’ hundreds of vehicles:Be mindful of your wrists when pleasing a lion with a chunk of meat.

— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 9, 2019

