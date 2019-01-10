The wait for the take off of the Bus Reform Project, an initiative by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration is almost over as the governor disclosed on Wednesday that the initiative will be rolled out by March 2019 with 820 of the expected 5,000 high and medium capacity buses.

The initiative, according to the Governor, is part of the long term plan of his administration to redefine public transportation system in Lagos with the injection of modern buses and terminals targeted towards transforming the way residents commute from one point to another as well as rev up the State’s economy.

Below are pictures of the buses:

