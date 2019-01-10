Ms Angela Nwaka, lawmaker representing Aniocha South Constituency, Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his developmental stride across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Nwaka gave the commendation during the launching of the 2019 Almanac by Ewulu Youth Empowerment Association in Asaba.

She said that her constituency,before now, was marginalised by the previous administrations.

“Without fear and favour, Okowa-led administration has done so much in the state,especially in road infrastructure.

Nwaka also said that the present administration in the state had impacted positively on Ewulu community, under Aniocha South Local Government Area, in school renovation and prompt response to the community during flood that ravaged it.

She appealed to the youths in the area to contribute their quota to the development of the community.

The lawmaker said though she was not contesting on the.platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), she joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to achieve her continuity bid.

Nwaka, therefore, advocated that people should vote based on contestants’antecedents and contributions to their people.

She promised that under her watch in the Assembly, the pepple her constituency felt the development the way they were witnessing today.

The lawmaker also appealed to Ewulu youths to vote her back to enable her complete her second term.

Nwaka further assured them that her major priority would be to address the deplorable Ewulu road which had become a threat to life of users.

The lawmaker decried the deplorable state of the road in her constituency.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association, Mr Okei Ikechukwu, said that the association had been in existence for decades, adding that Asaba its branch had been very vibrant.

Ikechukwu said that some of the achievements of the association include distribution of exercise books to pupils of Umomo and Ishe primary schools in Ewulu and maintenance of Ewulu earth road.

He appealed to the lawmaker to assist the community in facilitating the inclusion of the Ewulu road project in the state budget.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

