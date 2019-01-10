The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force has dispelled rumour around the state and on social media that Mr. Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (a.k.a MC Olu-Omo is dead.

A statement issued by Lagos Taskforce spokesperson, Taofiq Adebayo said Olu-Omo is not dead as been circulated but still responding to medical treatment at the hospital.

“For any avoidance of doubt, members of his family could be contacted for further information.

“The Agency therefore warned miscreants and hoodlums who might want use this opportunity to foment any trouble to immediately desist as anybody caught disturbing peace of innocent members of the public would be seriously dealt with.

“Parents and guardians are hereby enjoined to be vigilant about activities of their wards as both the Lagos State Police Command and the operatives of the Lagos State Task Force are on ground patrolling,” the statement said.

