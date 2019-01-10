Marriage is one of the things society expect of a man when he has fully come of age but many might not be able to meet this if the information shared by MC Emmydon is anything to go by.

A Nigerian man, MC Emmydon took to Facebook wall to lament the amount of items his friend’s in-law asked him to present for introduction.

The comedian described it as daylight robbery. According to him, the introduction took place somewhere in Imo State.

The photos he shared show various items like sets of wrapper, bag of rice, bottles of wines, non-alcoholic drinks, sandals,hand bags among others things.

His Facebook post reads: This happened yesterday where I followed my friend to do a marriage introduction in IMO state. This is daylight robbery.

