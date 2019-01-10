Adekunle Dada

Leader of Free the Sheeple Movement and Free Nation, Daddy Freeze has advised Nigerians not to listen to Pastor E.A Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo if they want to be rich in 2019.

The On Air Personality who appeared fired up in attacking Nigerian pastors said people should rather understudy Dangote and Adenuga, while investing their money.

Daddy Freeze gave his advise while reacting to Forbes list of Africa’s Richest Bilionaires. He also added that Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga do not pay tithes to any pastor or give first fruits to churches yet make Forbes list of Africa’s Richest Bilionaires.

His Instagram post reads:

Once again those prosperity pastors misled you….

–

Where is the prosperity in the land, if we overtook India as the poverty capital of the world and our billionaires became poorer and fewer?

–

Mike Adenuga was one of the only billionaire that became richer last year and he neither pays tithes nor gives first fruit. In the same vein, the man at the top spot, Aliko Dangote also doesn’t tithe to pastors or churches and neither does he give first fruit.

–

However, both of Nigeria’s richest men are EXTREMELY CHARITABLE, giving a lot to support the poor, weak and the sick.

–

It has been shown to us repeatedly by verifiable statistics and empirical studies, that the god of the prosperity doctrine Pentecostals cannot bless anyone with anything except poverty, hardship and sorrow.

If you want to be rich in 2019, stop listening to Adeboye, Oyedepo and the likes of them and stop giving them your money as well, Instead understudy Dangote and Adenuga, while you invest your money

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

