Hundreds of passengers escaped death this morning at Asade, Mangoro along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway when a train coming from Iju enroute the mainland derailed.

Security officials have cordoned-off the scene while traffic officials are currently trying to ensure that there is a free flow of traffic even as they try to evacuate the train.

The accident occurred at 7.15 am.

TVC news gathered that the remaining coaches proceeded with the journey after the derailed parts pulled out .

Emergency officials said that when they arrived at the scene, there were no injured persons.

They have been taken to the hospital either by their friends or eye witnesses.

Those at the scene of the incident are alarmed at the state of the train which is in a very deplorable shape.

General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu who confirmed the incident to TVC News says the situation is under control.

