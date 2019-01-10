The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council says it will cover all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within the stipulated campaign period.

The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents at the end of the maiden meeting of the Council, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the meeting reviewed the programme of activities and calendar of campaigns for the presidential campaign.

According to him, the APC intends to campaign across the length and breadth of the country, to canvass for votes for the party at all levels.

Oshiohmole added that the campaign train would continue to remind Nigerians that the Buhari administration had done a lot for the country, having inherited a battered economy from previous administration.

“The key issue was to go through the programme of activities, calendar of campaigns, various interest groups within the country, the business community, the youth, women, people with disabilities and various special interest groups.

“The whole country is Mr President’s constituencies. So, he will have to visit each of the 36 states with appropriate message.

“You know in the country today, given the challenges of survival tends to forget where we are coming from; they just look at where we are.

“There is a saying that except you know and remember where you are coming from, you cannot appreciate where you are.

“Even in the life of a man, those who look at those in their front will never thank God enough but when you look at your back and see those behind then you will appreciate that you have made a lot of progress.

“So, you need to constantly remind Nigerians of what happened in the last 16 years and what has changed over the past three and half years, and what will change even more over the next four years, if given the mandate to continue and consolidate,’’ he said.

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West constituency and former Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio expressed optimism that the APC would win the presidential election as well as other positions at both state and national levels.

He said: “I will say that APC is very poised not just to undertake very smooth and scintillating and enjoyable campaign but also very poised to win the next election.

“We have very few weeks to the general elections, first the presidential election and we are quite ready.

“As you are aware, so far so good. We are running on the basis of our first term performance.

“The achievements of Mr President are all there for people to see and I think the entire country is quite excited, quite unlike our colleagues in the PDP who do not seem to have anything except to criticise, attempt to run campaigns of calumny and false accusations against us in the APC.’’

