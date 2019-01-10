Current world richest man Jeff Bezos and his about to be ex wife MacKenzie Bezos did not have a prenuptial agreement so,they will most likely be splitting their fortune right down the middle.

The couple will file divorce documents in Washington, where community property rules … translation — all earnings and income during the marriage are split 50/50.

When the couple married in 1993 – 6 months after meeting – Jeff wasn’t even a millionaire. He didn’t become one until 1997, so dreams of being the richest man in the world were pie in the sky.

The division of assets will be incredibly complicated. Aside from cold hard cash, the former couple is hardcore baronial — they own 400,000 acres of property, making them 2 of the biggest landholders in the country. Valuing that land is complicated TMZ is reporting.

Bezos is in a relationship with former “So You Think You Can Dance” host Lauren Sanchez, who’s estranged from talent mogul Patrick Whitesell. Lauren and Jeff started hooking up in the latter half of 2018, after they separated from their respective spouses. Lauren and Patrick are also in the middle of divorcing.

Both Patrick and MacKenzie have known about Jeff and Lauren’s relationship. It’s still awkward — Lauren and Patrick were super close to Jeff and MacKenzie for a decade.

