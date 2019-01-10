Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari is trustworthy and honest enough for the job of the president of Nigeria beyond 2019.

Osinbajo said this on Thursday during the All Progressives Party (APC) governorship campaign launching held at Kaltungo in Gombe State.

According to him, Nigeria needs a man of Buhari’s qualities for the job of presiding over the country.

“President Buhari is a trustworthy and honest man for the job beyond 2019.

“I have worked with him and I can tell you that the president is a man that means well for the country. This is the kind of leader that Nigeria needs at this moment.

“The next level for Nigeria is President Buhari, so that he can consolidate on the gains of his first tenure.

“Contrary to claims that the APC is a mono-religious party, APC is the party for all, and President Buhari is the president for all Nigerians,” the vice president said.

While presenting the APC flag to Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Gombe State, Osinbajo urged the people of the state to vote for APC at all levels of governance.

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa said that the people of the North-East were indebted to President Buhari for the improvement in security in the sub-region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 21 prominent Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including a serving senator from Gombe South, Sen. Joshua Lidani, who defected to the APC, were received into the party at the event.

Governors Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Sen. Ali Ndume and Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff were among those in attendance.

