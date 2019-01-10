Blackface has declared total war on 2face Idibia threatening to end his career this year by the time he’s done with him.

Blackface issued this threat on his Instagram handle yesterday.

Recall that the former Plantashun Boiz members already have a case in court over copyright infringement.

His Instagram post reads: Can the #WAR officially begin @official2baba ? I say it has now #officially… even though you been taking secret shots but you can come out in the open now You know your career is going to end when this is finally over #youareoverwith2019

