Being pregnant in Nigeria comes with a lot of myths, superstitious beliefs, do’s and don’ts to ward off the evil eye that haunts the preggo mum.

Many ladies go low key when pregnant while others rock their pregnancies, throwing caution to the wind. This isn’t making light the struggles women go through in their pregnancy stage but rather it is about finding a way to enjoy the process, the highs and lows and still coming out strong still.

Dancing might be just one of the ways to lighten your mood and help you exercise your big tummy if you do not mind at all, taking a cue from oap Toolz Oniru Demuren isn’t such a bad idea right? Check her post and tell us what you think.

