It was all tears, sorrow and blood yesterday when the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagged off its campaign for its Lagos governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other party flag-bearers at Skypower Ground Ikeja, Lagos.

It was reported that thugs stormed the venue with guns, shooting into the air which resulted in serious pandemonium.

Below is a video of the Campaign:

Video Credit: Sahara TV

