Many narrowly escape death as container truck loses brake last night in Ojuelegba, Lagos

The truck was said to have experienced brake failure after which it went backward and hit the car behind it. Fortunately, the container didn’t drop on any vehicles.

In a short Instagram video, passers by were seen thanking God for the safety of the driver of the car which windscreen got damaged.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Many narrowly escape death as container truck loses brake, goes backward, this night, at Ojuelegba, Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on