Some members of the Ekiti State NYSC’s Dance and Drama CDS group just confirmed the saying that maturity does not come with age as they disgracefully engaged in physical fight over seniority.

It was reported that the 2018 batches A and B corps members were in the habit of insulting their batch C counterparts for not respecting them and usually they resort to verbal attacks to settle their differences. But on Monday, things got out of hands as they engaged themselves in physical battle resulting in some receiving unsolicited slaps.

