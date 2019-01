Lovebirds, Simi and Adekunle Gold are set to tie the knot traditionally today in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The singers who have openly displayed love and affection for each others will follow up with exclusive white wedding at Ilashe beach tomorrow, Thursday 10th of January, 2019.

Recall that the due got engaged in December and had a lowkey wedding introduction.

