In the wake of ”Surviving R Kelly” a series or documentary on victims of the singer who have come out to testify, Carey Kelly, R Kelly’s brother has disclosed who their rapist was during The Savoy Show on radio.
Carey revealed that their older sister who was put in charge of them, while their mum went to work, raped them continually for 6 years.
For Years now , #RKelly has hinted out that someone close to him molested him as a child. Well it looks his brother just revealed who that was. Their older sister who was 16 at the time. In a recent interview he reveals that she molested and raped both of them for a span of about 6 years. The first time it happened, the brother was 6 and the older sister was 16. He says their sister was In charge of watching them while there mother had to work. And her sister began to punish them for bizarre reasons. The punishment would be for them to stay in the house with her and not be able to play outside. The brother says she would always only punish 1 of them tho (Meaning The brothers were never all in the house at the same time) He feels she obviously did that strategically. He says he hasn’t spoken with his sister since their mother died a few years back. And he never told his mom about this because he didn’t want her to look at him as if he had done something wrong.
