The suspended Deputy National Chairman North of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Babayo Gamawa has officially resigned his position from the Party and decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is also a member of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, who announced the suspension, said Babayo was suspended by the National Working Committee for inaction.

