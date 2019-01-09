Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus says that polio is likely to be eliminated from Pakistan by the end of 2019, a statement said on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Ghebreyesus who led a delegation to meet with Pakistani Foreign Minister, Shah Qureshi, as assuring of his organisation’s support to the healthcare system of the country.

Ghebreyesus briefed the foreign minister on the agency’s enhanced focus on public health, country-level impacts, and ongoing programmes in Pakistan which are aimed at improving people’s access to health related matters.

The WHO chief said that the organisation had intensified its activities in coordination with the Pakistani government for polio eradication, and that the enhanced efforts will lead to elimination of the disease by the end of 2019.

The Minister also assured that the Pakistani government remains committed to ensuring provision of quality health facilities to people at all levels.

According to the WHO website Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries in the world where polio virus are yet to be eradicated.

According to data compiled by Pakistani officials, there has been a 99 per cent reduction in the polio cases in Pakistan since 2014.

The total count of new polio cases in Pakistan in 2018 was eight, while it was also eight in 2017, 20 in 2016, 54 in 2015 and 306 in 2014.

