Adekunle Dada

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly said the more Nigerian Government refuse to restructure the country, the more tears the country will experience.

The senator was reacting to the report of Governor Kashim Shettima crying during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over Boko Haram resurgence in Borno which has led to the displacement of thousands of indigenes.

The business magnate turned politician said he is touched by Shettima’s tears but sees restructuring as a necessity and the only solution.

He tweeted: I was touched by Shettima’s tears. I think it is obvious by now that restructuring is no longer an option before Nigeria. It is now a necessity. And the more we deny it, the more we will all cry. From President to Governor, to Local Government Chairman, down to the lowest level.

I was touched by Shettima’s tears. I think it is obvious by now that restructuring is no longer an option before Nigeria. It is now a necessity. And the more we deny it, the more we will all cry. From President to Governor, to Local Government Chairman, down to the lowest level. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 9, 2019

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

