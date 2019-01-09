The last may not have been heard of the Ondo State Football Association crisis, as the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has invited stakeholders for a meeting.

This was based on a letter made available on Wednesday in Akure, which originated from the office of the General Secretary of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi dated Jan.7.

The Ondo State Football Association had inaugurated a five-man Electoral Committee ahead of fresh elections into the board of the association, scheduled for Feb. 5.

According to the letter, titled, “Notice of meeting between NFF “Chairman of Chairmen, Ondo State Football Association Executive Committee and all football stakeholders in the state.”

The meeting comes up on Thursday

“Please refer to the above subject matter and correspondences from the secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation, regarding elections into the board of Ondo State Football Association Executive Committee.

“Please be informed that the Chairman of Chairmen, Mr Ibrahim Musa Gusau will be holding a meeting with the State Football Association Executive Committee and all football stakeholders in the state, regarding elections into the State Football Association Executive committee,”the letter stated.

There had been a leadership tussle between Otunba Dele-Ajayi, the current chairman and Dele Ologbese over the chairmanship position of the association in the state.

Ajayi, had supported the Chris Giwa-led faction of the NFF, while Ologbese, who was elected the Vice-Chairman of the board but suspended by the Ajayi-led board, was recognised by the Amaju Pinick-led NFF.

