Leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has kicked off the new year for DStv and GOtv customers with a brand-new offer tagged ‘Step Up’.

From Tuesday, 15 January till Monday, 15 April, 2019 the Step-Up campaign offer will give all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Family and Access customers the opportunity to pay for an upgrade package and get a boost to view programming on an even higher package within 48 hours.

DStv customers on the Access package can pay N4,000 for Family package and then get a boost to view programmes on the Compact package, while customers on the Family package can pay N6,800 for Compact package and instead view Compact Plus package programming. Likewise, Compact customers can also pay N10,650 for Compact Plus package and in turn get Premium package programming.

Customers on the GOtv platform are also not left out of this offer. GOtv Plus, Value and Lite customers will get upgraded to GOtv Max when they pay a reduced fee of N2,500 while GOtv ‘tops up’ with N700. Active and disconnected GOtv Max customers can also take advantage of this limited time offer to renew their subscription for N2,500. This campaign will give GOtv customers on Plus, Value and Lite an opportunity to experience the exciting premium content available on GOtv Max including La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup, BET, Fox Entertainment, StarLife, ROK 2 and CBS Reality and more.

According to Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, the offer reiterates the company’s commitment to give more value for money to loyal customers as they will enjoy content on a higher package than what they paid for while encouraging them to remain active to enjoy quality entertainment lined up for the year.

“We are pleased to launch this first-of-its-kind offer that will give our customers the opportunity to experience the exciting programming available across higher packages at the price of a lower package. With this offer, we are giving a boost and topping up on what our customers pay for to enjoy more on our DStv and GOtv platforms. It’s our desire to make great content more accessible and we encourage our customers to take advantage of this special offer, ” he said.

Mabutho added that the offer will enable more Nigerians to stay connected and keep up to date with the latest news, sports, local content and general entertainment this first quarter.

Some of the exciting programming to look forward to starting from January includes matches of the 2018/19 Emirates FA Cup. This boosts MultiChoice’s major football title acquisitions, which include the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Champions League. There is also UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation. With over 40 live events a year and 100 hours of magazine programming, DStv and GOtv fans will see the world’s best mixed martial artists regularly appearing on their screens starting Monday, 28 January. For local content, there are the critically acclaimed telenovela, Ajoche, and hilarious comedy series, Flatmates, which will debut on GOtv this month on Africa Magic.

The Step-Up offer is open to both active and disconnected DStv Access, Family and Compact customers while subscribers on GOtv Lite, Value, Plus and Max are also eligible for participation.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

