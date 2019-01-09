Renowned music producer, Michael Collins-Ajereh a.k.a. Don Jazzy says his record label, ‘Mavin Records’ very relevant and doing fine in the Nigerian music industry.

He made the assertion while responding to a tweet on Tuesday by a fan with twitter handle @AmbroseOkwoli asking if Mavin Records now belongs to the past.

Okwoli wrote:

“Mr Jazzy is Mavin dead or change has hit your label? This one your top artistes are leaving, leaving behind learner’s and the upcoming?”

Don Jazzy replied thus, “Naaa we never die. We just faint small. E dey happen. Pray for us to recover if you can”.

In late 2018, Solomon Ayoleyi aka Reekado Banks, a top artiste with Jazzy’s record label announced his departure to go set up his own label.

The six year and four months-old record label (Mavin Records) came on board, after the dissolution of Mo Hits Record which he co-owned with Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a. D’banj.

Mavin Records at the time of formation was home to talented artists like Wande Coal, D Prince and Dr Sid with the addition of Tiwa Savage.

In 2013, Don Jazzy brought in Banks, Korede Bello and Di’ja with the later addition of Johnny Drille, rapper LadiPoe and DNA twins in 2017.

However, with the departure of Banks, Mavin Records still houses a number of A-List musicians in the country’s music industry.

