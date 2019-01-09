An Abuja Area Court, on Wednesday, sentenced a 28-year-old, Sabiu Bashir, to three months imprisonment for theft.

The judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option of N5,000 fine, and advised him to be of good behaviour.

Maiwada also ordered him to pay N17, 500 compensation to the complainant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict, who resides at Kento Aluminum village, Life Camp, Abuja, had admitted committing the offence and begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, had told the court that one Badamasi Isah, of same address with the convict, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, on Dec. 28.

Ukagha said the complainant, said on Dec. 25, while he was sleeping, the convict stole his techno phone valued at N8, 000, wallet containing his ID card, voter card, two ATM cards and N17, 500 cash.

The prosecutor told the court that during police investigation, the convict confessed to committing the crime and the phone was recovered.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

